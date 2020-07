Raymundo "Ray" Flores







December 20, 1933 - July 2, 2019







I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with you. And then I realized.... you spent the rest of your life with me. I smile because I know you loved me till the day you went away,and will keep loving me...Until we are



together again. Always & Forever, Merry Lee





