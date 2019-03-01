Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Raynaldo "Ray" Barela











Raynaldo "Ray" Barela, 86, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Ray is survived by his sons, Ray Jr. (Chavela), Tommy (Jessica), Michael, Daniel (Audrey); his daughters, RoseMary Castillo (Willie), Emma Kirkpatrick (Russell), Della Tapia (Ray), Gloria Lucero (Johnny), Eliza "Lisa" Romero (Michael); 30 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; and seven sisters; and four brothers. Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Eliza; and two sons, Richard "Dickie", Joseph; and daughter-in-law, Elisa. Rosary will be recited Sunday, March 3, 2019, 5:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. The Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated Monday, March 4, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 11401 Indian School Blvd NE with burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Ray at



