Rchard Vigil (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Richard Vigil





Richard Vigil, 93, passed away June 20, 2019 at his home in Bosque Farms, NM. Richard was born April 17, 1926 in Gallup, NM.

Services will be Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Daniels -Wyoming Chapel. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers a donation at Richard's request to be made to .

Services are under the direction of Daniels Family Funerals & Cremation, 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 505.821.0010. To leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from June 23 to June 26, 2019
