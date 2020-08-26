Suzanne L. Kupferer, R.D.Suzanne L. Kupferer, R.D., age 66, is resting peacefully in the arms of Jesus. She passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Suzanne was a devoted Christian wife, dedicated mother, and a fabulous storyteller. In 2008 Suzanne was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She spent the following year receiving countless rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, followed by a bone marrow infusion fueled by her brother, John's donated stem cells at The City of Hope in Duarte, CA.As a cancer survivor she spent the next 12 years facing one medical obstacle after another and repeatedly defied the odds of surviving. While cancer and sickness held her body hostage, her faith was unshakable, and her heart was on fire for the Lord. Suzanne had the gift of gab. She made it her life mission to share her testimony with anyone who came across her path. She was cheerful, articulate, had a great sense of humor, wasn't afraid to tell it how it was, and loved to write. Suzanne was the ultimate prayer warrior; she firmly believed in the power of prayer.Before cancer changed the trajectory of her life she worked as a Registered Dietitian in Albuquerque. She was dedicated to educating and caring for her patients. In high school, she was a competitive swimmer, setting many state records. She went to the University of New Mexico, where she joined Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, and has been actively involved since. Suzanne was an amazing cook. She loved spending time in the kitchen baking and preparing homemade meals for her family. Suzanne adored her husband, children, and grandchildren.She is survived by her children, Cindy Dodge (Dewey), Andrea Boyle (Bob), Amy Hinnerichs (Todd), Burke Webster (Stephanie), Whitney Barnhart (Jamie), and Zak Kupferer; and her grandchildren, Casey, Emily; Reese, Taylor, Tristin, Sadie Dahl; Walker, Owen, Gemma; Savannah Brooke, James Brady, and Kinsley Reese. Suzanne is survived by her brother, John Leslie (Carolyn), Samuel Leslie (Carrie); and her sister, Dianna Morey (Charles). Also touching her life was her best friend of 27 years, Susan Rominger. Suzanne was preceded in death by her husband, Carl F. Kupferer, and her father and mother, Samuel and Dolores Leslie.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., we invite you to share in this celebration with us via live stream. A private family interment will be held after the service. In-lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to City of Hope. Please find celebration of life live stream details and visit our online guestbook for Suzanne at