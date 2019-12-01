Rebecca Ann Gonzales
Rebecca Ann Gonzales, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 due to an unexpected illness. A Rosary will be recited Monday December 02, 2019 at 8:15 a.m. at Saint Joseph on The Rio Grande Catholic Church at 5901 St. Joseph Dr. N.W. A Memorial Mass will follow at 9:00 a.m. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ray Gonzales; daughter Tami-Gonzales Howes, and husband David Howes, Daniel Gonzales and wife Sandra Gonzales, daughter JoAnna Salazar and husband Bobby Salazar,and adopted son at the age of 18 Cesar Molina and wife Isela Molina. Grandkids; Cailon Bailon, Cole Forsythe,Clarissa Molina, Jake Forsythe, Hailey Howes, Daniela Molina, Joshua Howes, Ari Anna Salazar, Cesar Molina Jr., Chloe Gonzales, Elena Salazar, and Abby Gonzales, Sister Marilu Flaherty, Brother Donald Chenoweth and many loving family members. Please visit our online guest book for Rebecca at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 1, 2019