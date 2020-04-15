Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Baca Apodaca. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca "Becky" Baca Apodaca



1935-2020







Rebecca "Becky" Baca Apodaca, age 84, passed away on April 11, 2020. After high school she attended Business College and later began a 40 year career as an accountant at Kirtland Air Force Base. After retirement, she volunteered at St. Mary's School in Belen and with St. Vincent de Paul. Her passion was her family and travel. Becky's travels included 48 states, several Caribbean, Central, South American and European countries and living in Chile for an extended period of time. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Apodaca; parents, Ignacio C. Baca and Rebecca C. Baca Abeyta; her brothers, Nash, Phillip and John and sister-in-law, Loretta Baca. Becky is survived by her brothers, Raymond Baca (Alice), Anthony P. Baca (Shirley); her sisters, Mary Jo Baca, Mary Susan Gonzales (Bennie) and sistersâ€"in-law, Connie & Victoria Baca; and numerous loving nephews and nieces. A Public Viewing will be held at Romero Funeral Home Chapel in Belen on Thursday, April 16, 2020, from10:30 AM - 12:00 PM, followed by Interment at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens Please sign Becky's online tribute at



www.romerofuneralhomenm.com



Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM



