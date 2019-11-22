Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Delfinia Richardson. View Sign Service Information Ballard Funeral Home 910 South Main Street Roswell , NM 88203 (505)-622-1121 Viewing 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Ballard Funeral Home 910 South Main Street Roswell , NM 88203 View Map Service 10:00 AM St. Peter's Roswell , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca Delfinia Richardson --- March 14, 1938-November 17, 2019 Rebecca (Becky) Richardson beloved Mother of seven, Grandmother of fourteen, and Great Grandmother of six was called home to be with our Lord on Sunday November 17th, 2019.



She was born in Arabela, New Mexico, the eleventh of twelve children to Amanda (Maes) Richardson and Granville Richardson. Becky grew up in a very full household and had many stories of her childhood adventures of which she shared with her children and grandchildren. She had many interests and while attending Hondo High School joined every club or extracurricular activity offered, from band to women's basketball creating lifelong friendships in the process.



She married Ervin Torrez at Walker Air Force Base in 1956 and throughout his tenure with the United States Air Force had the opportunity to travel. She was excited when one of their first stations included three years in France.



Later, she worked mostly administrative jobs while successfully raising seven children: Robert, Rebecca, Michael, Sharon, Mary, Marcos, and Patricia. She created a household full of fun and pranks. During family gatherings and reunions her children often coerced her into joining one of their skits or comedic routines. They sometimes played tricks on her, mostly at her expense, just to make everyone burst into laughter. She would be happy to know that each of her children are able to gather to celebrate her life, laugh at all the pranks, and share stories about her.



Becky will be remembered by her family and friends for her strong faith, her feisty disposition, her sense of humor, and instilling an incredible independence in each of her children.



Becky was preceded in death by both her parents, Amanda and Granville, and nine of her siblings: Prestinia, Edward, Andrew, Albert, Lucera, Robert, Alfred, Gregorio (Billy), and Johnny. She is survived by two siblings, Filbert and Olivia.



There will be a viewing and visitation on Friday November 22, from 4-6:00 PM at Ballard's Funeral Home in Roswell, NM followed by a Rosary. Services will be held on Saturday November 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Peter's in Roswell, NM, followed by an interment in the Hondo Cemetery with a reception to follow.



