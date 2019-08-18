Rebecca Ferreri
Rebecca Ferreri, 70, went to be with our Lord Monday, August 12, 2019. Rebecca's Life Celebration begins with a Rosary on Monday, August 23, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Jude Thaddeus Church located at 5712 Paradise Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 with Mass to follow at 10:00 am. Interment will be after mass at Mt. Calvary Cemetery located at 1900 Edith Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102. Please visit Rebecca's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 18, 2019