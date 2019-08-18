Rebecca Ferreri

Guest Book
Service Information
Salazar Mortuary
400 Third Street Southwest
Albuquerque, NM
87102
(505)-242-1133
Obituary
Rebecca Ferreri





Rebecca Ferreri, 70, went to be with our Lord Monday, August 12, 2019. Rebecca's Life Celebration begins with a Rosary on Monday, August 23, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Jude Thaddeus Church located at 5712 Paradise Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 with Mass to follow at 10:00 am. Interment will be after mass at Mt. Calvary Cemetery located at 1900 Edith Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102. Please visit Rebecca's online guestbook at

www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
