Rebecca Ferreri
On Monday,
August 12, 2019, Rebecca Ferreri, loving mother,
wife, daughter,
grandmother, and sister went to our Heavenly Father at the age of 70 with her family by her side. Becky was born on September 6, 1948, to Milton and Lillian Roybal. She worked in healthcare for over 42 years and upon her retirement she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Becky was a member of St. Jude's Church and volunteered in the Adoration Chapel where she supported others who were also battling cancer. She was a member of the Legion of Mary. Her faith, family and friends brought her great comfort and solace. Becky was preceded in death by her father, Milton Roybal. She is survived by her husband Steve Ferreri of Albuquerque, two loving daughters: Laura Montoya, and Angelica Pack with her husband Brent, grandchildren:
Cruz, Evan and Bodhi;
mother Lillian, siblings: Gerry Hess and husband
Pete, Ron Roybal and wife Rita, Roderick Roybal and wife Nancy, Rodney
Roybal and wife Martha,
Ruth Gutierrez
and husband
Anthony, Leo-
nard Roybal and wife Candyce,
Catherine McCabe and husband Brian, Greg Roybal and
wife Loretta,
Bonnie Lovato
and husband Gerald and many
cousins, nieces
and nephews. Join us for Becky's celebration of life and the promise of eternal life through Jesus Christ on Friday, August 23, 2019. Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Catholic Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Church located at 5712 Paradise Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. A reception will follow the mass in the parish hall. Graveside service will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at 1:30pm. Please visit Rebecca's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 20, 2019