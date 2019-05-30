Rebecca J. Cordova







Becky entered



the world at the start of the Depression in November 1929 and left this earth on Saturday, May



25, 2019 at the age of 89. Becky and her twin



brother were



born to Dionicio and Isabel Jiron in Magdalena,



New Mexico. He was a healthy six-pounder, but she weighed only three pounds and wasn't expected to survive. She was fed with an eyedropper and kept in a small cardboard box near a warm oven. With constant feeding and care, she not only gained weight and grew to a normal-sized baby, she also survived whooping cough. Sadly, her twin developed pneumonia and died at about six months of age. Becky grew up with



her two sisters and two



brothersâ€"her only



playmatesâ€"on an isolated ranch that did not have electricity, in Box Lake, New Mexico. They were kept busy gathering wood, hauling water, milking cows, feeding chickens, ducks and goats, and helping with the housework, cooking and washing. She started her education in a one-room schoolhouse for grades 1 through 8. Family story has it that she cried all the way to and from school and would often fall in the snow, refusing to get up until her sister came to help her. The family moved to Quemado, New Mexico, after Becky's oldest sister finished 8th grade, where all the children graduated from high school. When it was her turn, Becky followed her older brother and sister to Western New Mexico University in Silver City, where she graduated in 1953 with a degree in Education. She began her teaching career at the Girls Welfare Home in Albuquerque. Two years later she met Anthony "Sam" Cordova on a blind date and a year later, in 1956, they were married. Together they had five children, Isabel, Steve, Mary Ann, Suzanne,



and Diana.



During this busy time of child rearing, Becky took a hiatus from teaching, but once her youngest began



school, Becky



renewed her



teaching certificate and returned to teaching. She started teaching four-year olds,



then taught business and office skills to adults at various organizations, including TVI. She retired from teaching in 1987. But she continued working part-time selling Home Interiors products and demonstrating products at supermarkets. She eventually retired completely and enjoyed time with Sam, lunch with friends, movies, bingo, and a bit of low-stakes casino gambling. During her long life, this strong woman outlasted cancer, numerous strokes, and many other health challenges. Becky is survived by her husband of 63 years, Anthony Cordova; daughter Isabel; son Steve and his wife Glenda Hogan; daughter Mary Ann; daughter Suzanne and her husband Ron Marr; and daughter Diana. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to any of the following organizations, if you wish:



UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center (cancer.unm.edu/help/how-to-help), Dementia Society of America (dementiasociety.org),



or (strokeassociation.



org). All events will be held on Saturday, June



1,2019, Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic



Church, 5311 Phoenix Ave. NE. Reception at 11:00 am (Parish Hall). Please visit the online guestbook for Rebecca at



www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 30, 2019