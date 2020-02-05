Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Molina Cordova. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca Molina Cordova



1933 -2020







Rebecca Molina Cordova, age 86, a resident of Bosque Farms passed away on January 30. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anselmo, one son (Anthony) and one son-in-law (Joseph Augustin Sangre), she is survived by seven children, Theresa Sangre, Clara (Greg) Baca, John (Nora) Cordova, Eleanor Cordova, Andrew (Teresa) Cordova, Rufino (Giesla) Cordova and Richard Cordova, 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Rebecca was a long-time member or Our Lady of Guadalupe and founder of the Legion of Mary in the parish. She was also a member of the Blue Army, Servites, Altar Society, St. Vincent de Paul, an Extraordinary Minister and a Catechism teacher for many years. She was so devoted to the Blessed Mother and when she prayed the Rosary her spirit would shine, you could just see that she was connected to our most Blessed Virgin Mary. She prayed for everyone that asked and for the parish. For years on First Fridays she would go to Mass then remain the whole day for Adoration. She has a saying "May God Bless You and Make You a Saint", she said this to everyone, when she gave communion, and especially to her family. She taught all her children to love God. She greeted everyone with a smile. She was kind and loving. She was so filled with the love of God she would pass that on to you. She will be greatly missed, but we all know she is still paying for us. A Viewing will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church it will begin at 5:00 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. A Final viewing will begin at 9:00



a.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 10:00 a.m., with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, February 6, 2020 Interment will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery. Please sign Rebecca's online



tribute at



Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM.



