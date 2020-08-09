Rebecca Moran

Rebecca Koller Moran1965-2020A life-long resident of Albuquerque, Becky died peacefully on 7/31/20 at home surrounded by loving family. A graduate of St. Pius X High School and of Benedictine College in Atchison, KS Becky taught at San Felipe, St. Mary's and Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Schools. Beloved wife of Paul, devoted mother of Patrick and Sarah Moran. Other survivors include her parents John and Joan Koller, sister Katherine Koller Vogt, brothers Steve (Susan), Mike (Paula), and Paul (Debbie) Koller all ofAlbuquerque.Preceded indeath by hersister MaryKoller (Rob) Griffith and brother-in-law Bill Vogt. Visitation andRosary at 5:30pm8/11/20 atRiverside Funeral Home Chapel (very limited seating, masks required). Funeral Mass at Annunciation Catholic Church at 10am on 8/12/20. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Right to Life Committee of New Mexico or to Fishback Studio of the Dance. Please visit our on-line guestbook for Becky at