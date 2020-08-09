1/1
Rebecca Moran
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca Koller Moran

1965-2020





A life-long resident of Albuquerque, Becky died peacefully on 7/31/20 at home surrounded by loving family. A graduate of St. Pius X High School and of Benedictine College in Atchison, KS Becky taught at San Felipe, St. Mary's and Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Schools. Beloved wife of Paul, devoted mother of Patrick and Sarah Moran. Other survivors include her parents John and Joan Koller, sister Katherine Koller Vogt, brothers Steve (Susan), Mike (Paula), and Paul (Debbie) Koller all of

Albuquerque.

Preceded in

death by her

sister Mary

Koller (Rob) Griffith and brother-in-law Bill Vogt. Visitation and

Rosary at 5:30pm

8/11/20 at

Riverside Funeral Home Chapel (very limited seating, masks required). Funeral Mass at Annunciation Catholic Church at 10am on 8/12/20. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Right to Life Committee of New Mexico or to Fishback Studio of the Dance. Please visit our on-line guestbook for Becky at

www.riversidefunerals.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
(505) 764-9663
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved