Rebecca Padilla
Services will be held on Saturday June 13, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church in Cuba, New Mexico. Rosary will be recited at 10:00 AM followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM and interment at Cuba Catholic Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 church capacity is limited.
Services will be held on Saturday June 13, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church in Cuba, New Mexico. Rosary will be recited at 10:00 AM followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM and interment at Cuba Catholic Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 church capacity is limited.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 12, 2020.