Rebecca Payton

Service Information
Del Norte Baptist Church
5800 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Del Norte Baptist Church
5800 Montgomery Blvd
Obituary
Rebecca Wiley Payton



Rebecca "Becky" Wiley Payton, 75, was welcomed by her loving Savior into her new home prepared for her on October 6, 2019. She was a caring wife to Dr. Tyler Payton; a loving sister to Randy Byers; a wonderful mom to her sons Chris and Timothy ("T."); a delightful Grammy to her grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a good friend to so many. Services will be held Thursday October 10, at 11 am at Del Norte Baptist Church at 5800 Montgomery Blvd NE. In lieu of flowers please send donations to CareNet Pregnancy Centers of Albuquerque.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
