Rebecca Wenk

Rebecca (Becky) E. Wenk







Rebecca (Becky) E. Wenk, age 59, passed away Monday April 7, 2020.



She was a lifelong resident of the South Valley, having graduated from Rio Grande HS, NM Tech, and UNM with a masters in toxicology. As a regulatory analyst, her infectious smile and exemplary work ethic made her a valued member of her work group at PNM. Becky and her mother both had a love for RVing, she belonged to three RVing Clubs, New Mexico Excel Club, Col Excel Club, and Siesta Club. She belonged three clubs which where Group She was preceded in death by her father, John O. Wenk. She is survived by her mother, Grace Wenk; her brother, John F. Wenk (wife Shelly); her nephew, Dillon Wenk (wife Olivia) and nephew, Dalton Wenk (wife Cheyenne).



Celebration of Life to be held once Covid-19 restrictions has been lifted.



Please visit the online guestbook for Becky at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



