Rebecca Wenk
Rebecca (Becky) E. Wenk, age 59, passed away Monday April 7, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of the South Valley, having graduated from Rio Grande HS, NM Tech, and UNM with a masters in toxicology. As a regulatory analyst, her infectious smile and exemplary work ethic made her a valued member of her work group at PNM. She was preceded in death by her father, John O. Wenk. She is survived by her mother, Grace Wenk; her brother, John F. Wenk (wife Shelly); her nephew, Dillon Wenk (wife Olivia) and nephew, Dalton Wenk (wife Cheyenne).

Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions the family will be hosting a private memorial service. Please visit our online guest book for Rebecca at





www.FrenchFunerals.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jul. 5 to Jul. 12, 2020.
