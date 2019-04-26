Rebekah M. Snyder
Rebekah Snyder, 94, of Albuquerque, died on
April 17, 2019. Born in Wooster, OH 11/23/24, she moved to Albuquerque in 1987. She graduated
from the Cadet Nurse Corp just as WWII ended and later worked as a nurse in Ohio. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Lord (husband Danny), son, Blake Forbes (wife Elizabeth), grandson Tony (wife Joan) and many dear friends all of
Albuquerque. She also leaves many nieces and nephews in Ohio and Michigan, as well as friends in Charleston and Summerville, SC. At her request, there will be no service. If you would like to remember her with a donation, please make it the Road Runner Food Bank here in Albuquerque or any charity that works to feed people.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019