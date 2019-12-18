|
Refujio "Rose" Pohl
Refujio "Rose" Pohl, 86, peacefully joined our Lord and Savior, on Thursday, December 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Chilili, New Mexico. Rose was born in Albuquerque, NM to Zaqueo and Anita Gutierrez. She met and married the love of her life, Albert Pohl, in Martinez Town, where they married on February 24th, 1951. Together they raised 11 children: Joe and wife, Carol; Albert Jr. and Carmella; Ernest and Rosemary; Beverly Romero and husband Paul; Alfred and wife, Roberta; Richard and wife, Kim; Raymond and wife, Christine; Carol Aragon and husband, Elmer; Carl and Ruby; Patrick and wife Leslie, Annette Ortiz and husband, Antonio. She has 33 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Rose is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Vidal Espinosa, Joe Gutierrez, Denny Gutierrez; sisters, Ercilia Riley, Nena Ruiz, Virginia Olivas, Toni LaCour, and Corine Chavez; granddaughter, Elizabeth Pohl; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A loving wife, mother, and homemaker, Rose was a remarkable cook and talented seamstress. She had so much love to share she would babysit the neighborhood children. Her bright smile will be in our hearts forever.
A Rosary will be recited Thursday, December 19, 2019, 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Mass will be celebrated Friday, December 20, 2019, 9:30 a.m. at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 3424 4th Street NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107. Pallbearers will be Abelino Ortiz, Matthew Pohl, Gabriel Pohl, Daniel Bustamante, Joshua Pohl, Lorenzo Pohl, Zachary Pohl, and David Pohl. Honorary Pallbearers are her grandchildren. Please visit our online guestbook for Rose at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 18, 2019