Regina Angelita Baca, beloved Mother, Sister and Aunt, was called to her eternal resting place on July 1, 2020.



She was born on July 17, 1949 in Carrizozo, NM, to Juan and Angelita Baca. Despite being the baby, she became one of the matriarchs of the family as an adult, hosting Sunday dinners for years. She earned her bachelor's degree at UNM as a first-generation Chicana student in her 30s. She dedicated her career to the Carpenter's Union, and worked a second job to educate her daughter, Olivia.



Regina loved animals, hiking, camping, Ansel Adams, Lobo basketball, politics and riding her motorcycle. She laughed easily, spoke her mind with fervor and loved with fidelity. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading the newspaper and engaging with ideas.



Regina leaves an indelible mark on those she loved and influenced. Most of all, she will be remembered for her love in action. She took care of people, in many different ways. Kind, generous, funny. Irreverent. We are better people for having known her. She made her daughter feel as though she'd won the lottery of moms.



She was preceded in death by her siblings Josephine Mirabal, Antonia Leeper, Juan Bautista Baca, and Beatrice Walton. She is survived by her daughter Olivia Baca and goddaughter Setasha Bybee, many nieces and nephews, including Jessica Cammarata and Priscilla Gonzales, and sisters Rose Rainey and Mona Masse, and brothers Arturo Baca, Juan Jose Baca, and Juan Ramon Baca.





