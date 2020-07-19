1/1
Regina Clifford
Regina Clifford



Regina Clifford (55) passed away on July 1, 2020 after her long battle with Huntington's disease. Regina is survived by her dad Stan Roeske, sisters Annie Strohl (William) and Christy Morelos (Jerry), aunt Gwen Sawyer (George Bakula), uncle Robert Pankaskie (JoAnn), numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her mother, Carol Anne (Sawyer) Roeske and her father, Anthony Pankaskie.

The family wishes to thank North Ridge Special Care Center and Hospice de La Luz for their excellent care during Regina's last year.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Huntington's Disease Society of America.

To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com to view this dancer's full obituary.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Wyoming Chapel
7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne
Albuquerque, NM 87109
