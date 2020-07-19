Regina Clifford
Regina Clifford (55) passed away on July 1, 2020 after her long battle with Huntington's disease. Regina is survived by her dad Stan Roeske, sisters Annie Strohl (William) and Christy Morelos (Jerry), aunt Gwen Sawyer (George Bakula), uncle Robert Pankaskie (JoAnn), numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her mother, Carol Anne (Sawyer) Roeske and her father, Anthony Pankaskie.
The family wishes to thank North Ridge Special Care Center and Hospice de La Luz for their excellent care during Regina's last year.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Huntington's Disease Society of America.
