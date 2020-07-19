Regina Montoya



1922-2020











Life-long resident of Albuquerque died peacefully at home on March 28, 2020. The eldest of three daughters, born to Luz and Dionicio Montoya on April 26, 1922, she was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Trini Durand.



Regina "Ginge" is survived by her sister, Jessie Garcia, and seven nieces and nephews. She was dearly loved by her family, cousins, friends and neighbors.



Memorial Services will be held on Friday, July 24th at Holy Family Catholic Church. Rosary at 8:30 am followed by Mass at 9:00 am. Please honor social distancing and masks.







Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.





