Reinaldo "Ralph" AnzuresRalph Anzures, 70, of Albuquerque, NM, passed on July 17, 2020. He'd say he lived a very happy and full life. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Della Anzures, and his sister Evelyn Anzures. He is survived by his wife, Cruzita (Marcella), daughter, Starla Anzures Robinson (Adam), son, Jude (Cristina), sister, Theresa Martinez, brother, Lionel Anzures and five grandchildren. Please visit www.salazarfunerals.com for services and full obituary.