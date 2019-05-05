Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reldon Reed Jackson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Reldon Reed Jackson, died April 29th, 2019. Reldon was born in Corning, Iowa to Chester and Myra Jackson on June 16th, 1929. He is survived by Sue Jackson, his wife of 62 years, a sister Doris Swartz, brother Dale Jackson, sister-in-law Mary Lou Jackson, and a favorite cousin Donna O'Connell. He is also survived by three children and their spouses, Karen and George Warnock, Robin and Bill Gandin, Reed and April Jackson, 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Prior to graduating from UNM in 1957, Reldon served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He made a career as a stock broker and enjoyed flying for the Civil Air Patrol in his retirement. A private memorial will be held with the family and close friends but there are no formal services to honor Reldon's wishes.



