RenÃ©e Lynch Hockmuth
RenÃ©e Lynch Hockmuth, SR., died September 13 in Albuquerque. The cause was breast cancer metastasis. A former resident of New York City and a longtime resident of Albuquerque, Mrs. Hockmuth, Sr. was born on October 22, 1934 and raised in El Paso, Texas. She was a graduate of Manhattanville College of the Sacred Heart, The Courtauld Institute of Art and the Slade School of Fine Art. She joined John Alexander Interiors in El Paso in 1959 as an interior designer. She joined Thaibok Fabrics, Ltd. In New York as Design Director in 1961 where she met her future husband, Donald E. Hockmuth. On February 23, 1963, they were married at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. They moved to Albuquerque in 1968 and raised a family and built an interior design firm, Renee Lynch Hockmuth Designs. Concurrent with her design practice she taught interior design at the University of New Mexico and served as a substitute teacher for Albuquerque Public Schools (principally at Sandia High School and once voted "Teacher of the Year"). For the past fifty years, Mrs. Hockmuth, Sr. has been a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church. Her husband died in 2014. She is survived by her children Mr. and Mrs. Donald E. Hockmuth, Jr. of Santa Fe, Mr. and Mrs. Kevin David Lynch Hockmuth, Sr. of Los Lunas, Mr. Andrew Pilie Hockmuth of Albuquerque and her grandchildren, Mrs. Rafael Olguin and Mr. Kevin David Lynch Hockmuth, Jr. The family respectfully suggests that gifts in Mrs. Hockmuth, Sr.'s memory go to the American Cancer Society
. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church on September 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Please visit RenÃ©e's online guestbook at www.SalazarFunerals.com
.