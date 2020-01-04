Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reuben Caplan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Reuben Caplan was born in 1934 in Rochester, Pennsylvania to two immigrant parents, Philip and Cerna Caplan. Reub graduated from Rochester High, attended Geneva College and is a 1956 University of Denver graduate. He worked at KOB and KOAT while attending law school at UNM. In June 1956 he married the love of his life Fernie Caplan (Bernstein) and immediately started a family. He served on the board at Congregation B'nai Israel and was involved in the building of the current synagogue. Reub was an insurance agent for many years and loved sales. He was an avid baker and won numerous awards at the NM State Fair for, among others, his rolls, bagels, and cinnamon rolls. He also loved traveling the world. His pride and joy was his four daughters and their families. He is survived by his daughters Mindy Caplan, Connie and husband Mark Wareham, Susan and husband Rob Mileshosky, Pam and husband Michael Henderson, 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Fernie, his parents, his brother Bernard and sister Dorothy. Graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery on Sunday January 5 at 1:00. Donations can be made to Congregation B'nai Israel 4401 Indian School NE ABQ, NM 87110.



Reuben Caplan was born in 1934 in Rochester, Pennsylvania to two immigrant parents, Philip and Cerna Caplan. Reub graduated from Rochester High, attended Geneva College and is a 1956 University of Denver graduate. He worked at KOB and KOAT while attending law school at UNM. In June 1956 he married the love of his life Fernie Caplan (Bernstein) and immediately started a family. He served on the board at Congregation B'nai Israel and was involved in the building of the current synagogue. Reub was an insurance agent for many years and loved sales. He was an avid baker and won numerous awards at the NM State Fair for, among others, his rolls, bagels, and cinnamon rolls. He also loved traveling the world. His pride and joy was his four daughters and their families. He is survived by his daughters Mindy Caplan, Connie and husband Mark Wareham, Susan and husband Rob Mileshosky, Pam and husband Michael Henderson, 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Fernie, his parents, his brother Bernard and sister Dorothy. Graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery on Sunday January 5 at 1:00. Donations can be made to Congregation B'nai Israel 4401 Indian School NE ABQ, NM 87110. Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020

