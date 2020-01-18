Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reuben Hersh. View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 1:30 PM Center for Spiritual Living 505 Camino de los Marquez Santa Fe , NM View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Reuben Hersh







Reuben Hersh, age 92, died in his home in Santa Fe on January 3, 2020. Born in 1927 in New York City, he moved to Albuquerque in 1964 to join the Mathematics Department faculty at the University of New Mexico. After retiring in 1995, he continued to teach until 2009, when he was 81. He was active in his field, writing seven books and numerous articles about mathematics and its history and philosophy. His most famous book, The Mathematical Experience, published in 1981, earned him and his co-author Phillip J. Davis a National Book Award in Science. Reuben's friends may enjoy viewing a series of interviews with him posted on YouTube in 2014 by the American Mathematical Society when his book Experiencing Mathematics: What do we do, when we do mathematics? was published.



Reuben joined the Albuquerque Monthly Meeting of the Society of Friends (Quakers) in 1968, transferring to Santa Fe Monthly Meetiing after moving to Santa Fe in the late 1980's. He remained a regular attender and involved member of the Society of Friends until his death. He is survived by his son Daniel Hersh of Martinez, California, daughter Eva Hersh of Palmetto, Florida, grandchildren David Hersh, JJ Hersh, and Ze'ev Johnsen as well as many longtime friends. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, February 22, at 1:30 pm at the Center for Spiritual Living at 505 Camino de los Marquez in Santa Fe. The memorial will be hosted by the Santa Fe Friends Meeting and Daniel and Eva Hersh.



Those wishing to make a charitable donation in his memory may wish to contribute to Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL) or to Amnesty International.



