Reuben R Weinmaster







Reuben R. Weinmaster, a resident of Loveland Colorado since 2008, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Fort Collins, CO. Reuben was born in Mitchell, Nebraska, on December 19, 1931. Prior to living in Loveland CO, Reuben and his family lived in Albuquerque, NM, for 49 years.



Reuben is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Edna (Loveland CO); daughter Lisa Glauner and husband Russ of Cheyenne Wyoming; son Eric and wife Sherri of Weeping Water, Nebraska; grandchildren Kristen Higgens (Zach) Loveland CO, Zane Glauner (Fort Collins CO); Jacob Weinmaster (Lincoln, NE); Hannah Weinmaster (Tucson, AZ); Zach Weinmaster (Lincoln, NE); sister Maxine Fox (Alliance NE); brothers in law James Marker (Charlene) of Loveland CO; Clyde Marker (Connie) of Vero Beach Florida; and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Andrew and Pauline Weinmaster, sister Betty Pittman, and brother in law Curt Marker.



Reuben was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, and employed by Sandia National Labs for 35 years. Reuben honorably served in the US Air Force during the Korean War.



Services will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fort Collins, 7755 Greenstone Trail, on September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Final internment at Logan National Cemetery, Denver CO. In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions in Reuben's honor to Redeemer Lutheran Church.



