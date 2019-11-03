|
Revel Eugene Rainey
Revel Eugene Rainey, age 83. Our beloved father passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Revel was and honorably discharged Navy veteran. He worked at Sandia National Laboratories where he retired from. He is survived by his children, Debbie Jolly and husband, Ricky; Sheila Shutco and husband Larry Moya; Donna Lane and husband, Leon; Revel; Alan and Randy Rainey; brother, Tom Rainey; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5-7:00 p.m. at FRENCH - University. A Funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m. FRENCH â€" University followed by the entombment at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Daddy, you will be missed. Please visit our online guest book for Revel at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 3, 2019