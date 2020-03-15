Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rex L. McGowen. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 2:00 PM Sunset Memorial Park 924 Menaul Blvd. NE Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Rex Lewis McGowen







Rex Lewis McGowen, a native and near lifelong resident of Albuquerque passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 under the care of the Veterans Administration staff in Albuquerque, NM.



Rex was born the youngest of five brothers on March 28, 1941 to Henry and Alma Smith McGowen. He enlisted into the Army directly from high school and served his country from Fort Dix, NJ with later deployment to Germany. After discharge, Rex held a multitude of jobs, working construction with focus on the newly developing Kirtland Airforce base family housing additions, to driving delivery for local freight companies. Rex developed a knack for machining and worked locally for Knighton's Automotive Machine Shop and later for the Hamilton Tool Company in Hamilton, OH.



Rex was also a longtime member of the local American Legion Post 49.



Rex is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Williams and son-in-law, David Williams of Albuquerque; granddaughter, Samantha Williams of Baton Rouge, LA; and his brother, Roy McGowen of Ontario, CA.



Rex is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ann Reece McGowen; and his brothers, Raymond,



Ronald and Ralph.



Graveside Services will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE.



The family wishes to express their appreciation to the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center for their dedication and compassion taking care of Rex in his times of need.



