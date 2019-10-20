Reymundo "Ray" Ortega

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reymundo "Ray" Ortega.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Reymundo "Ray" Ortega

Reymundo "Ray" Ortega a lifelong resident of New Mexico from November 20, 1935 to July 22, 2019 is survived by his wife; Violet Ortega and children; Gloria De La Garza, Raymundo Jr., Joseph and wife Rosanne, David and wife Brenda, also grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at Holy Family Parish, 562 Atrisco SW, ABQ, NM on Oct. 26th, 2019 at 9 a.m. with a reception following at St. Matthew Hall.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.