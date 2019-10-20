Reymundo "Ray" Ortega
Reymundo "Ray" Ortega a lifelong resident of New Mexico from November 20, 1935 to July 22, 2019 is survived by his wife; Violet Ortega and children; Gloria De La Garza, Raymundo Jr., Joseph and wife Rosanne, David and wife Brenda, also grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at Holy Family Parish, 562 Atrisco SW, ABQ, NM on Oct. 26th, 2019 at 9 a.m. with a reception following at St. Matthew Hall.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2019