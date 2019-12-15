Reynald Joe "Marty" Martinez
Reynald Joe "Marty" Martinez made his final journey on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Evelyn Martinez; daughters, Eve "Gary" Moody, Teresa "Kraig" Kirby; sons, Reynald P. Martinez, David "Lynda" Martinez, Marty Lee Martinez; Grandsons, Roman Kirby, Brandon "Lisa" Moody, Jason Martinez; great-grandson, Eric Kirby; and sister, Paula Romero. Born in La Veta Colorado in 1929, he served in the U.S. Air Force before retiring after 28 years of service. He worked for the U.S. Post Office for 20 years before retiring again. He is missed by many dear family members and friends on the golf course. The Rosary will be recited Monday, December 16, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 11401 Indian School Road NE. Burial will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery, 1:30 p.m. Thank you to the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center Hospice Unit for their wonderful and compassionate care. Please visit our online guestbook for Reynald at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 15, 2019