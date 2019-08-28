Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Reynaldo RiveraOctober 5, 1933 -August 23, 2019Reynaldo (Rey)Rivera was bornin Gomez Palacio, Mexico to Francisca and Alfonso Rivera. Due to unfortunate circumstances, Rey and his brother, Francisco "Pancho"Rivera, livedwith their maternal grandparents Petra and Julio Gonzalez. Throughout his youth, Rey was an avid sportsman excelling at tennis and golf. In 1956, Rey was a Caddie at a local golf course and was befriended by and American businessman who offered him an opportunity to come to the United States. Rey accepted the offer and worked for his American Sponsor as a personal Caddie and Gardner for a year. At the end of his year of service, Rey earned his Green Card and Social Security Card. Rey, an independent and adventurous man, left the employ of his sponsor and moved to California; where he worked in several positions prior landing his final position at Safeway Stores until his retirement in1995.On Halloween Night at adance, he met CeceliaPadilla, the love of his life, they married in 1960. Together, they raised theirson Alfonso, daughterGloria and Cousin DavidPadilla. Rey was theepitome of the American Dream, he demonstrated a tireless work ethic, always put his needs above his own, lived life to the fullest and in 1970 he became an American citizen. Rey also continued to pursue his love of sports throughorganizing the "JuniorGolf Association" at thePico Rivera 9 HoleExecutive GolfCourse and be-came an awardwinning coachfor Pee Wee toPony Little Lea-gue Baseball.Rey and Cecelia retired to Belen, New Mexicowhere he continued to play golfand travel. Reyplayed at manygolf coursesacross the globe and was a regular at the Tierra Del Sol Golf Club in Rio Communities. It was often said that Rey will be met by St Peter and many other family and friends who will be ready for him to play around of golf with him.Rey is survived by hisloving wife of 59 yearsCecelia Rivera, SonAlfonso Rivera (Kerry),Cousin David Padilla(Linda), daughter GloriaThompson (Charlie),Sisters-in-law MargaretNeese (Dale) MarcellaTafoya, Brother-in-lawTom Padilla (Claudia);Grandchildren: Kori,Kelly,Christopher,Brittany, Katheryn,Chelsea, Amanda ,Rachael, Charlie Jr., Elliottand several nieces andnephews.Pallbearers: LarryGarces, Marty Martinez,Dale Neese, Tom Padilla,Richard Tofoya, ShawnTafoyaIn lieu of flowers, please send donations to St.Jude's, in ReynaldoRivera's name: https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=wtg-lz-donatenow Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 28, 2019

