Reynaldo Rivera

October 5, 1933 -

August 23, 2019





Reynaldo (Rey)

Rivera was born

in Gomez Palacio, Mexico to Francisca and Alfonso Rivera. Due to unfortunate circumstances, Rey and his brother, Francisco "Pancho"

Rivera, lived

with their maternal grandparents Petra and Julio Gonzalez. Throughout his youth, Rey was an avid sportsman excelling at tennis and golf. In 1956, Rey was a Caddie at a local golf course and was befriended by and American businessman who offered him an opportunity to come to the United States. Rey accepted the offer and worked for his American Sponsor as a personal Caddie and Gardner for a year. At the end of his year of service, Rey earned his Green Card and Social Security Card. Rey, an independent and adventurous man, left the employ of his sponsor and moved to California; where he worked in several positions prior landing his final position at Safeway Stores until his retirement in

1995.

On Halloween Night at a

dance, he met Cecelia

Padilla, the love of his life, they married in 1960. Together, they raised their

son Alfonso, daughter

Gloria and Cousin David

Padilla. Rey was the

epitome of the American Dream, he demonstrated a tireless work ethic, always put his needs above his own, lived life to the fullest and in 1970 he became an American citizen. Rey also continued to pursue his love of sports through

organizing the "Junior

Golf Association" at the

Pico Rivera 9 Hole

Executive Golf

Course and be-

came an award

winning coach

for Pee Wee to

Pony Little Lea-

gue Baseball.

Rey and Cecelia retired to Belen, New Mexico

where he continued to play golf

and travel. Rey

played at many

golf courses

across the globe and was a regular at the Tierra Del Sol Golf Club in Rio Communities. It was often said that Rey will be met by St Peter and many other family and friends who will be ready for him to play a

round of golf with him.

Rey is survived by his

loving wife of 59 years

Cecelia Rivera, Son

Alfonso Rivera (Kerry),

Cousin David Padilla

(Linda), daughter Gloria

Thompson (Charlie),

Sisters-in-law Margaret

Neese (Dale) Marcella

Tafoya, Brother-in-law

Tom Padilla (Claudia);

Grandchildren: Kori,

Kelly,Christopher,

Brittany, Katheryn,

Chelsea, Amanda ,

Rachael, Charlie Jr., Elliott

and several nieces and

nephews.

Pallbearers: Larry

Garces, Marty Martinez,

Dale Neese, Tom Padilla,

Richard Tofoya, Shawn

Tafoya

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St.

Jude's, in Reynaldo

Rivera's name: https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=wtg-lz-donatenow
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
