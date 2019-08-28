Reynaldo Rivera
October 5, 1933 -
August 23, 2019
Reynaldo (Rey)
Rivera was born
in Gomez Palacio, Mexico to Francisca and Alfonso Rivera. Due to unfortunate circumstances, Rey and his brother, Francisco "Pancho"
Rivera, lived
with their maternal grandparents Petra and Julio Gonzalez. Throughout his youth, Rey was an avid sportsman excelling at tennis and golf. In 1956, Rey was a Caddie at a local golf course and was befriended by and American businessman who offered him an opportunity to come to the United States. Rey accepted the offer and worked for his American Sponsor as a personal Caddie and Gardner for a year. At the end of his year of service, Rey earned his Green Card and Social Security Card. Rey, an independent and adventurous man, left the employ of his sponsor and moved to California; where he worked in several positions prior landing his final position at Safeway Stores until his retirement in
1995.
On Halloween Night at a
dance, he met Cecelia
Padilla, the love of his life, they married in 1960. Together, they raised their
son Alfonso, daughter
Gloria and Cousin David
Padilla. Rey was the
epitome of the American Dream, he demonstrated a tireless work ethic, always put his needs above his own, lived life to the fullest and in 1970 he became an American citizen. Rey also continued to pursue his love of sports through
organizing the "Junior
Golf Association" at the
Pico Rivera 9 Hole
Executive Golf
Course and be-
came an award
winning coach
for Pee Wee to
Pony Little Lea-
gue Baseball.
Rey and Cecelia retired to Belen, New Mexico
where he continued to play golf
and travel. Rey
played at many
golf courses
across the globe and was a regular at the Tierra Del Sol Golf Club in Rio Communities. It was often said that Rey will be met by St Peter and many other family and friends who will be ready for him to play a
round of golf with him.
Rey is survived by his
loving wife of 59 years
Cecelia Rivera, Son
Alfonso Rivera (Kerry),
Cousin David Padilla
(Linda), daughter Gloria
Thompson (Charlie),
Sisters-in-law Margaret
Neese (Dale) Marcella
Tafoya, Brother-in-law
Tom Padilla (Claudia);
Grandchildren: Kori,
Kelly,Christopher,
Brittany, Katheryn,
Chelsea, Amanda ,
Rachael, Charlie Jr., Elliott
and several nieces and
nephews.
Pallbearers: Larry
Garces, Marty Martinez,
Dale Neese, Tom Padilla,
Richard Tofoya, Shawn
Tafoya
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St.
Jude's, in Reynaldo
Rivera's name: https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=wtg-lz-donatenow
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 28, 2019