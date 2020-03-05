Rhoda Elliott Neidigk
Rhoda Elliott Neidigk, age 100, died peacefully Friday, February 28, 2020 having been lovingly cared for by her family, pastors, friends, and the staff of The Neighborhood and Armada Hospice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Victor Neidigk; and daughter, Carol Smith and husband Kirk. Rhoda is survived by her children, Suzanne Martin and husband Michael, Donald Neidigk and wife Kathryn, David Neidigk and wife Sandra Player, all of Albuquerque, and Richard Neidigk and wife Brenda of Enid, Oklahoma. Surviving grandchildren are Rebecca, Shannon, Pamela, Laura, Matthew, Nathan, Stephen, Ceri, Stephanie and Kendall. There are 18 great-grandchildren, two of whom are deceased. A Memorial Service for Rhoda will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Faith in Christ Lutheran Church (LCMS) on the corner of Chelwood and Indian School in Albuquerque. The Reverend Jordan Schaller officiating. Please visit our online guestbook for Rhoda at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 5, 2020