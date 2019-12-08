Rhonda Faris
January 9, 1959 - November 27, 2019
It is with great joy to inform everyone who knew
Rhonda and her unconditional love has gone home to be with GOD and her LORD JESUS in Heaven. She is the most beautiful wife of 41 years to Mike; amazing mother to Jonathan, David and Michael Jr, a wonderful sister, most kind aunt and cousin, unbelievable daughter and the best friend anyone could ever have.
We are all very heartbroken but Rhonda always did what GOD wanted her to do. So she went home to be with our LORD JESUS.
Services will be Dec. 11, 2019, 10am, First Baptist Church of Rio Rancho, 3906 19th Ave., Rio Rancho.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 8, 2019