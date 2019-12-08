Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rhonda Faris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rhonda Faris







January 9, 1959 - November 27, 2019







It is with great joy to inform everyone who knew



Rhonda and her unconditional love has gone home to be with GOD and her LORD JESUS in Heaven. She is the most beautiful wife of 41 years to Mike; amazing mother to Jonathan, David and Michael Jr, a wonderful sister, most kind aunt and cousin, unbelievable daughter and the best friend anyone could ever have.







We are all very heartbroken but Rhonda always did what GOD wanted her to do. So she went home to be with our LORD JESUS.







Services will be Dec. 11, 2019, 10am, First Baptist Church of Rio Rancho, 3906 19th Ave., Rio Rancho.



Rhonda FarisJanuary 9, 1959 - November 27, 2019It is with great joy to inform everyone who knewRhonda and her unconditional love has gone home to be with GOD and her LORD JESUS in Heaven. She is the most beautiful wife of 41 years to Mike; amazing mother to Jonathan, David and Michael Jr, a wonderful sister, most kind aunt and cousin, unbelievable daughter and the best friend anyone could ever have.We are all very heartbroken but Rhonda always did what GOD wanted her to do. So she went home to be with our LORD JESUS.Services will be Dec. 11, 2019, 10am, First Baptist Church of Rio Rancho, 3906 19th Ave., Rio Rancho. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close