Richard James Paiz







Richard James



"Ricky" Paiz, 55, of Albuquerque, New Mexico



passed away on April 21, 2019 surrounded by family and close



friends.



Richard is survived by his wife Loretta, son Timothy (Kourtnie)



Andazola, daughter Jenny (Lorenzo)



Carbajal, mother Lydia



Paiz, sister Julie (Gus)



Brown, brother Steven



(Liz) Paiz, the joys of his



life, his grandchildren,



Simmone Andazola, Mateo Andazola, Santiago



Andazola, Lorenzo



Carbajal, Adelina Carbajal and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and relatives. Richard was preceded in death by his father Andy Paiz and his brother Mark Paiz.



Richard was a talented drummer, dancer, loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. He was always willing to help in any situation and set no limitations on himself or on life. He was a fun, charismatic person, a hard



worker, and a



great friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing him.



No words can describe our tremendous sadness for his loss, nor the huge impact he had on many of our lives.



Services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 5712 Paradise Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. A viewing



will begin at 9:30 a.m., with a Rosary at 10:15 a.m.,



followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. A reception will be held in the parish hall following the funeral mass.



Interment will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Mount Calvary Cemetery 1900 Edith Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 at



11:00am in the Our Lady of Guadalupe Mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers you may donate to a charity close to your heart in memory of our beloved Richard



"Ricky" Paiz.



