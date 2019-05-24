Richard A. Frosch
Richard Alton Frosch,88, of Corrales, NM passed away on May 13th, 2019. Richard was born in Sparta, Wisconsin and graduated from the University of Wisconsin, School of Engineering.
During his career, he worked on the Apollo Space Program, the Air Force Weapons Laboratory-Laser Lab at Kirtland AFB, the Starfire Optical Range-Advanced Imaging Program at Kirtland AFB and the Advanced Electro Optical System Telescope on Mount Haleakala, Maui, HI and numerous other Department of Defense projects.
He is survived by his wife, Karla, his sons Bruce and Bradley and his wife Sami, his grandchildren Colby and Kelsey and his favorite nephew Jeff Porter. In lieu of flowers or cards, please donate to the .
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 24 to May 26, 2019