Dr. Richard A. Gooding







Dr. Richard A. Gooding passed peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the age of 88. Dr. Gooding was born in Indianapolis, IN. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susanne; as well as his parents, Cyril and Virginia Gooding. He leaves behind a brother, David Gooding and wife, Nancy of North Carolina; son, Steven Gooding and wife, Diana Gurule Gooding of Albuquerque, NM, and their children, Lynsey Horcasitas and Cole Gooding and wife, Renee Gooding; son, Stewart Gooding and wife, Cynthia Gooding of Tucson, AZ and their sons, Sam Gooding and Zach Gooding; his daughter, Shawn Gooding Schlafly and husband, Paul of Farmington, NM and their sons, Paul and Zachary.



Dr. Gooding attended Wabash College in Indiana and went on to medical school at Indiana University. While attending medical school at IU, he was drafted into the Army. He served two years in the Army at Sandia Base as head of the Outpatient Clinic. After his two years, he returned to Indiana Medical School where he completed his residency as a board-certified Plastic Surgeon with a rotation in hand surgery.



In October of 1964, he returned to Albuquerque where he opened a private practice. He became a prominent Plastic Surgeon and was widely known for his involvement with the Children's Medical Services and Carrie Tingley Hospital. He traveled the state with the Cleft Lip and Palate team until his retirement in October 2001. In 1972 Dr. Gooding established the Plastic Surgery Residency at the University of New Mexico and ran the program for many years while still in private practice. In 1978 he opened the first free standing in office accredited surgical and overnight suite in Albuquerque which was open until his retirement. Dr. Gooding served as president of GAMA; was former president of the American Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery; and was a former president of the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.



He was a Paul Harris Fellow with the Rotary Club of Albuquerque; past board member of the Boone and Crockett Club; and he was past president and life member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Dick was an active member of St. John's United Methodist Church for over 50 years where he generously supported the music program. He also served as past president of the Chama Peak Land Alliance, a conservationist group in northern New Mexico.



Doc was an avid sportsman. His love for the great outdoors brought him to the wide-open spaces of New Mexico. He spent as much time as he could at his ranch in northern New Mexico. He was a conservationist, hunter, fisherman and adventurer. He loved the arts and music. Classical music and musicals were his favorites. He attended the Santa Fe Opera regularly.



Services will be held Friday, August 23, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at St John's United Methodist Church, 2626 Arizona St NE, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation at



Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2019

