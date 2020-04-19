Richard A. Mills







Richard Mills, age 75,



formerly of Albuquerque, passed away in peace April 10, 2020 in Colorado.



Rick was born in Kansas City MO & lived in the Kansas City area until his family moved to Albuquerque in 1960. He graduated from Manzano HS. He was an Air Force veteran, serving in Spain. He started post-secondary study at Dixie State College & earned his electrical engineering degree from Weber State in Utah. Over the years, Rick lived in Salt Lake City, Dallas, Las Vegas, Albuquerque, & Brighton CO. He worked for Texas Instruments (5 years) & Sandia National Laboratories(over 25 years).



His favorite activities were boating, skiing, playing bluegrass on the guitar, & activities with his family. His prized possession was a Pimentel guitar.



Rick was preceded in death by his parents, and brother. He is survived by his three sons, Greg (Kathy), Robert (Erica), and David (Spencer), all of Colorado. He was the proud grandfather to five grandchildren.



