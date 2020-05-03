Richard Alan Smith
Richard Alan Smith



Richard A. "Ranger Ric" Smith, 68, passed away April 13, 2020. He was originally from Reading, Pa., was a graduate of Western Carolina University and lived in Albuquerque for more than 20 years. Ric was a Ranger for the National Park Service at Everglades NP in Florida at the time of his death. He had fought off serious cancer several times and lost weight but was in remission. Ric had Rangered from one coast to the other and was a musician, history freak, firearms aficionado, gold prospector, explorer, photographer, actor, card shark, fireworks abuser, party host extraordinaire, outdoorsman, friend and much more to many people across the country who will always cherish his memory. He had the wanderlust and relocated his base of operations frequently. With the Park Service job, Ric was able to see new places, meet new people and learn more history. But he enjoyed the ride wherever we went. And he loved to laugh. We could fill quite a few pages with the fun he provoked, and every memory would cause a smile. We're thankful for the years we knew this special guy. He left us too soon, and we'll miss him terribly. A graveside service will be held in Hamburg PA at a later date. Ride the sundown, Ranger Ric, and keep a place for us around the campfire. Until we meet again, Happy Trails old friend . . .



Visit Ric's online memorial: rememberingrangerricsmith.blogspot.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2020.
We were good friends since 7th grade. We had enough laughs and fun over 56 years to last many lifetimes. His passing created a large void in my life. But memories remain.
Terry
Friend
A great friend for over 50 years. I will miss him till the end of my days.
James Morgans
Oh my. So sad. Herb and Andi our deepest sympathies go out to you during this very difficult time.
Sharon Engdahl
Friend
Barbara Stevenson
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sharon Enders
Friend
