Richard Allen BeattieRichard AllenBeattie passedfrom this earthly life on Monday, March 25, 2019 in Tulsa, OK.He was born toRichard Hale and Eva Pauline(Clifford) Beattie on February 19,1939 in Mt. Pleasant, MI. The family moved toWeleetka, Oklahoma where he was active in band and football and was class president until he graduated in 1957. He graduated from East Central State College with a BA and later The University of New Mexico with a MA. Richard spent 40 plus years as a counselor, teacher, principal and administrator in the Albuquerque Public Schools. During this time, his school won the National Secondary School Recognition Award where he went to Washington D.C. to meet with President Ronald Reagan. After retirement he movedto Pryor, OK tobe with familywhere he wasactive at thePryor FirstUnited Methodist Church. OnMarch 25th,Richard passedpeacefully toHeaven, to hisfinal home, to the loving hand of our LordJesus Christ.Richard Beattie issurvived by Patricia A. Beattie, sons, Richard E. Beattie of Broken, Arrow and Robert M. Beattie, his wife, Kelly Beattie, grandchildren, Brock Beattie, Saige Beattie, and Emree Beattie, of Pryor, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Eva Beattie, Sisters, Judy Gordon and Shirley Palmer of Pryor and Brother Jimmy Beattie of Bakersfield, CA.In lieu of flowers please donate to the at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 28, 2019

