Richard Anthony Hawley, a native of Albuquerque, was born Monday, January 7, 1935. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Rosalie;

his 10 children, Greg Hawley

(Cathy), Laura

Ussery (David),

Katy Hawley-

Bird (Dana), Margaret Byrne (Terry), Mary Ann Hawley, Eileen Racca (Jeff), Sister Annunciata Hawley, O.P., Jerome Hawley (Andrea), Andrew Hawley (Melissa), and Rosanne Garvey (Sean); his 54 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. A successful businessman, he provided for his family throughout his life and was an example of generosity while sensitive to the needs of others. He will be remembered by family, friends, and those whom he served to the end as an independent, hard worker, a husband and father committed to his family, and a faithful Catholic with a strong devotion to Saint Joseph as he strove to live a life worthy of eternal life in Heaven. A Visitation will be on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. â€" 7:00 p.m., followed by a Rosary 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Westside. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2019, 10:30 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church at 1502 Sara Rd. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please visit our online guest book for Richard at www.Frenchfunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
