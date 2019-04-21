Richard Anthony Jojola
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Anthony Jojola.
Our beloved Richard Anthony Jojola, 68, passed away unexpectedly on April 8th, 2019.
He is survived by his son, Richard Jojola Jr., his daughter Rachelle Chavez, and grand daughter, Gabriella Chavez. Also his mother Josie Jojola, sister Barbara and husband Joe Santillanes. He was preceded in death by his father Joe Jojola.
Rosary will be Tuesday April 23rd at 7 p.m., at Garcia Mortuary, 717 Stover SW. Funeral mass is Wednesday, April 24th at 9 a.m., at Holy Family Church, 562 Atrisco SW.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019