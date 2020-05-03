Richard Arthur ReinhartRichard Arthur (Dick) Reinhart, born Tuesday, May 26, 1942, to Mary Newell and Joseph S. Reinhart, in El Paso, TX, passed away surrounded by members of his family Monday, April 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert; sister-in-law; brother-in-law; Sharon and Spike Dykes. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda; son, Steven Reinhart and wife Kristie of Lubbock, TX; daughter, Traci Hertrich and husband Robert of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren Ryan and Temple Reinhart of Lubbock, TX, Chase and Lauren Bailey, and Gavin and Grayson Hertrich of Albuquerque, NM; brother, Tony and wife Geri; and sisters-in-law, Cynthia Devlin, Dian Pack, and Sharla Reinhart; along with many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends.Dick was a devoted follower of Christ and successful contractor dedicated to serving his community through his work with civic, church, and non-profit boards. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held when we are able to gather with his many friends and family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ABC Apprentice Scholarship Trust at 2821 Broadway Blvd., SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102, (505) 830-4222. Please visit our online guestbook for Dick at