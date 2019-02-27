Richard "Dickie" Barela
Richard "Dickie" Barela, 62, died Thursday, February 21, 2019. He is survived by his children, Linnae Barela-Lucero, Richard Barela (Sarah), and Lucia Barela-Franco (Adrian); grandchildren, Brenden Lucero, Evan Barela, Adilina Franco, Sophia Barela, and "Baby" Franco; his Father, Ray Barela; siblings, Ray Barela Jr. (Chavela), Rosemary Castillo (Willie), Emma Kirkpatrick (Russell), Della Tapia (Ray), Tommy Barela (Jessica), Gloria Lucero (Johnny), Michael Barela, Daniel Barela (Audry), Eliza "Lisa" Romero (Michael); his cherished Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces and Nephews; and many other Family and Friends. Dickie was preceded in death by his Mom, Eliza; Brother, Joseph; and Sister-in-Law, Elisa. Rosary will be recited Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 10:00 a.m. followed by the Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. at San Antonio Catholic Church, Tajique, NM. Burial will take place at the Sanchez Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Dickie at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 27, 2019