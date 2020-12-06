Richard C. "Dick" BaumannRichard C. "Dick" Baumann, M.D., 85, loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandpa, peacefully passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Dick was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on June 10, 1935, to Carl and Hazel Baumann. In 1957 Dick met Barbara Guse on a blind date, and on January 25, 1958, he married the love of his life, and they began their life together, raising their eight children.Dick's love for tinkering with things led him to Marquette University, where he received his Electrical Engineering Degree and later returned and received his Medical Degree. Dick served in the U.S. Air Force, where he retired with the rank of Captain. He traveled to New Mexico to complete his residency at BCMC and fell in love with the southwest. He later moved his family to Albuquerque and opened his private practice as a Pediatrician/Allergist, until his retirement in 1994. His love for tinkering continued throughout his life, and he put his engineering degree to use by designing and building two of their homes. Dick's love for the outdoors started at a young age as a Boy Scout, where he later became an Eagle Scout. He passed this love onto his wife and family. Over the years, they traveled, camped, and canoed throughout the United States and Canada. He continued his love for the outdoors by volunteering with the Cibola National Forest as a trail guide. In his spare time, he helped to restore the Cumbres and Toltec Railroad. This new adventure stemmed from a lifelong passion for trains. Dick was also actively involved with St. Vincent de Paul and his church. A simple man of few words, he never had to be convinced to share an ice cream, no matter the time of day. He would often say, "Life's too short; eat dessert first." Above all, his family and faith were most important. You are loved and will truly be missed.Dick is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, of 62 years, their children, Dan (Agnes), David (Anna), Mark (Tammy), John (Sue), Jane (Johnny), Alan (Larissa), Mary (Gary), and Ann (Karl), twelve grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, sister Mary Baumann, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Dick was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Hazel Baumann and his brother Bob Baumann.A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul or to plant a tree in memory of Dick Baumann. Please visit The Trees Remember(//thetreesremember.com/product/plant-1-tree/).Please visit our online guestbook for Dick at