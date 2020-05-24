Richard Bertelle
Richard Bertelle



Richard Bertelle, born September 1937, passed on February 2020. He is survived by his wife Imogean, and his daughter Lynet and children, Gina and children all of Oklahoma. He also has a sister Pat Northcutt and brother Tom Bertelle of Albquerque. He helped many people with the AA program in Oklahoma. May you rest in peace.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 24, 2020.
