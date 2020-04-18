Richard "Dick" Clark
Richard "Dick" Clark passed away peacefully at home on March 31, 2020, comforted by his spouse, Betty Piatt. Dick was born August 1, 1924 in Evanston, IL, served on a US Navy Destroyer in the Pacific Theater during WWII, and worked as an architect and professional engineer. He was an avid train lover, flautist and enjoyed sharing his talents in the community. Funeral service and memorial honoring his life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020