Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery
Richard Clois Driskill


1928 - 2019
Richard Clois Driskill Obituary
Richard Clois Driskill



Richard Clois Driskill P.P. Born Thursday, September 28, 1928. He is survived by two sons, Richard C. Driskill Jr. and Randall L. Driskill Sr.; five grandchildren; and ten great – grandchildren. He was very active with the Masonic Lodge and was Potentate of Ballut Abyad Shrine Temple in 1986. He was always there with a helping hand for all that needed help. He was loved and will be missed Donations are requested in lieu of flowers to be made to the Ballut Abyad Shrine Temple General fund, https://nmshriners.com/ or VA Hospital, https://www.albuquerque.va.gov/. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 6:00 p.m. At FRENCH – University. A Cryptside Service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 1, 2019
