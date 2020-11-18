1/1
Richard Cook
1934 - 2020
Richard Lee Cook





Richard Lee Cook died peacefully on November 14, 2020. He was born October 30,1934 to Kirby Cook and Margie McNeil in Big Springs Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents Kirby Cook and Margie McNeil, sister Margaret, brothers Fred, Ronnie , Sam, and favorite dog Flash. Richard is survived by his wife Lorraine Cook; his children Robert Cook, Jeanne Benta, Gary Cook, Julie Cook and Shari Cook; grandchildren Stacy Catanach, Jessica Cook, Sarah Cook, Krista Martinez, Sean Cook. and Ryan Cook; great grandchildren Mariah Baca-Catanach, Nicole Gonzales, Andrew Bigbie, Marcus Bigbie, Ezra Duran; and loving sister Deborah Cook Bentley.

Due to COVID-19, services are being planned for early 2021.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.
